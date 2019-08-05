Miranda Lambert's hubby Brendan McLoughlin can grill like a Southerner

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): Newlyweds Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin seem to have a great time together!

Singer-songwriter Lambert shared an adorable video of her hubby cooking buttermilk fried chicken for her.

"I'm sweet tea sippin' on the front porch sittin' while my hubby fries chicken and I'm pickin' these straaangs," she captioned the video on Instagram.



She also gave a shout-out to McLoughlin who is an officer in the New York Police Department for getting into the Southern spirit.

"FYI the New Yorker took to the cast iron skillet just fine!" Lambert wrote.

The duo first met in 2018 while McLoughlin was on duty at Good Morning America in Times Square and Lambert was performing there. The couple tied the knot in January, reported Us Weekly.

Lambert confirmed the news of their marriage in an Instagram post in February.

"I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!" she wrote alongside two pictures from their wedding day. "My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for.... Me."

Prior to her marriage with McLoughlin, Lambert was married to Blake Shelton for four years before they parted ways in 2015.

On the other hand, McLoughlin welcomed his son with ex-girlfriend Kaihla Rettinger just three days before he met Lambert. (ANI)