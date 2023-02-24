Mohammed Irfan's new romantic track 'Tum Mere Ho' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): Singer Mohammed Irfan on Friday unveiled his new romantic track 'Tum Mere Ho.'



Sung by Irfan and penned by Dr Ankur Sharma and MS Mahawar 'Tum Mere Ho' is out on Dr Ankur Sharma Productions YouTube channel.

Talking about the song, Irfan said, "'Tum Mere Ho' is a romantic song full of love, which will hit everyone's lips every time they listen to it. People will not be able to live without humming it. Written in a simple language and composed very beautifully, this is such a song, which will capture everyone's heart and mind. Every person who is in love will connect heart to this song. The music composer of this song Dr. Ankur Sharma has written this song in a very simplest words yet heart touching."

Irfan is known for his blockbuster hit tracks like 'Baarish' from the film 'Yaariyan', 'Banjaara' from 'Ek Villain', and 'Phir Mohobbat' from 'Murder 2' alongside Arijit Singh and Siam Bhatt. (ANI)

