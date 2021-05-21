Morgan Wallen back on stage for live performance, months after racial slur controversy

Washington [US], May 21 (ANI): Months after being in the atonement of his racial slur controversy, the country music star Morgan Wallen has made his way back to stage to perform live for fans on Wednesday night (local time).

TMZ reported that Morgan was spotted at American rapper Kid Rock's Nashville bar and performed in front of what looked like a full-packed house. This was his first time singing since he was seen in January casually dropping the racial slur at the end of a drunken night with friends, as per TMZ.









Sources present at the bar told TMZ that the "crowd went nuts when Morgan was introduced" and audience started screaming his name as he walked on stage.

He performed his hits, like 'Wasted On You' and 'Whiskey Glasses' for the people present at the party, as per sources.

Earlier in April, Wallen penned a moving note explaining that he has been working on himself during his time away from the spotlight. He also shared that he will not be playing any concerts or festivals this summer.

He also indicated that he'd spoken with many organizations, and was committed to working with them on educating himself on racist behaviour. He further posted a letter (above) to his fans addressing the controversy on April 13.

In February, Wallen and his friends were captured on video arriving at his house after a night out, and Wallen used the N-word to describe one of his companions.

After the video of using the racial slur surfaced, Wallen was indefinitely suspended from his label and his songs were taken down from the two largest radio station groups iHeartMedia and Cumulus Media, along with SiriusXM, Pandora, and CMT.

Following the same, the upcoming Billboard Music Awards has also banned his appearance on the broadcast, even after receiving six BBMA nominations based on the sales and airplay of his recent albums including 'Dangerous'. (ANI)

