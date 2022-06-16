'Most painful phase': B Praak announces death of newborn baby

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Singer and music director B Praak, who was expecting his second child with his wife Meera Bachan, on Wednesday, announced the unfortunate death of their baby.

The 'Teri Mitti' singer made the revelation on Instagram by sharing a statement on behalf of him and his wife.

It read, "With deepest pain we have to announce that our new born baby has passed away at the time of birth. It is the most painful phase we going through as parents. We would like to thank all the doctors and the staff for their endless efforts and support (folded hands emoji)."



"We are all devastated at this loss and we request you all to kindly give us our privacy at this time (folded hands emoji). Yours, Meera and Bpraak," the statement continued.

People from Bollywood and the Indian music industry shared their condolences in the comments. Karan Johar wrote, "My thoughts and prayers are with both of you." Ammy Virk shared, "Waheguru waheguru waheguru... Waheguru mehar karan poore parwaar te."



Back in April, B Praaak and Meera announced that they are expecting their second child together. He shared a photo and captioned a heartfelt note that read, "Nine Months Preparing To Fall In Love For A Lifetime#summer2022."

The singer had welcomed his first child, a baby boy, with his wife Meera in 2020. The couple got married in 2019 in Chandigarh. (ANI)

