MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Here's the complete winners' list

Washington [US], September 13 (ANI): The latest edition of MTV Video Music Awards, which concluded on Sunday, was a star-studded affair. From Madonna, Jennifer Lopez to Camila Cabello, Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes, several singers marked their presence at the musical event.
Apart from setting the stage on fire with their performances, many also took home the awards. Justin Bieber won artist of the year, whereas K-pop band BTS, which was nominated in several categories, won the Best Group of the Year honour.
According to Variety, Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion scored the maximum nominations at this year's MTV VMAs. Also, while accepting the award, Bieber spoke about how music has become a therapeutic companion in the times of COVID-19.
"As we know, there's so much going on in the world. We are in unprecedented times with COVID. Music is an amazing outlet to reach people together. We're all here together,' he said.
To know about the other winners, one can check the below list.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Lil Nas X - 'MONTERO' (Call Me By Your Name) - Columbia Records (Winner)
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - 'WAP' - Atlantic Records
DJ Khaled ft. Drake - 'POPSTAR' (Starring Justin Bieber) - OVO / We The Best / Epic Records
Doja Cat ft. SZA - 'Kiss Me More' - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Ed Sheeran - 'Bad Habits'- Atlantic Records
The Weeknd - 'Save Your Tears' - XO / Republic Records
BEST ROCK
John Mayer - 'Last Train Home' - Columbia Records (Winner)
Evanescence - 'Use My Voice'- BMG
Foo Fighters - 'Shame Shame' - Roswell Records / RCA Records
The Killers - 'My Own Soul's Warning' - Island
Kings Of Leon - 'The Bandit' - RCA Records
Lenny Kravitz - 'Raise Vibration' - Roxie Records / BMG
BEST LATIN
Billie Eilish & ROSALIA - 'Lo Vas A Olvidar' - Darkroom / Interscope Records (Winner)
Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez - 'Dakiti' - The Orchard
Black Eyed Peas and Shakira - 'GIRL LIKE ME' - Epic Records
Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy - 'UN DIA' (ONE DAY) - Universal Music Latino / NEON16
Karol G - 'Bichota' - Universal Music Latino
Maluma - 'Hawai' - Sony Music US Latin
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Harry Styles - 'Treat People With Kindness'- Columbia Records - Choreography by: Paul Roberts (Winner)
Ariana Grande - '34+35' - Republic Records - Choreography by: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson
BTS - 'Butter' - BIGHIT MUSIC - Choreography by: SON SUNG DEUK With BHM PERFORMANCE DIRECTING TEAM
Ed Sheeran - 'Bad Habits' - Atlantic Records - Choreography by: Natricia Bernard
Foo Fighters - 'Shame Shame' - Roswell Records / RCA Records - Choreography by: Nina McNeely
Marshmello & Halsey - 'Be Kind' - Astralwerks / Capitol Records - Choreography by: Dani Vitale
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Beyonce, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid - 'BROWN SKIN GIRL' - Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records - Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant (Winner)
Billie Eilish - 'Therefore I Am' - Darkroom / Interscope Records - Cinematography by: Rob Witt
Foo Fighters - 'Shame Shame' - Roswell Records / RCA Records - Cinematography by: Santiago Gonzalez
Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper - 'Holy' - RBMG/Def Jam - Cinematography by: Elias Talbot
Lady Gaga - '911' - Interscope Records - Cinematography by: Jeff Cronenweth
Lorde - 'Solar Power'- LAVA/Republic Records - Cinematography by: Andrew Stroud
BEST DIRECTION
Lil Nas X - 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)' - Columbia Records - Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino (Winner)
Billie Eilish - 'Your Power' - Darkroom / Interscope Records - Directed by: Billie Eilish
DJ Khaled ft. Drake - 'POPSTAR (Starring Justin Bieber)' - OVO / We The Best / Epic Records - Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X
Taylor Swift - 'willow' - Republic Records - Directed by: Taylor Swift
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A - 'Franchise' - Cactus Jack / Epic Records - Directed by: Travis Scott
Tyler, The Creator - 'LUMBERJACK' - Columbia Records - Directed by: Wolf Haley
BEST R&B
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - 'Leave The Door Open' - Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records (Winner)
Beyonce, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid - 'BROWN SKIN GIRL' - Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
Chris Brown and Young Thug - 'Go Crazy' - Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records
Giveon - 'HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY' - Epic Records / Not So Fast
H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown - 'Come Through' - MBK Entertainment / RCA Records
SZA - 'Good Days' - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
BEST NEW ARTIST
Olivia Rodrigo - Geffen Records (Winner)
24kGoldn - RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
Giveon - Epic Records / Not So Fast
The Kid LAROI - Columbia Records
Polo G - Columbia Records
Saweetie - Warner Records
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear - 'my ex's best friend' - Bad Boy / Interscope Records (Winner)
Bleachers - 'Stop Making This Hurt' - RCA Records
Glass Animals - 'Heat Waves' - Republic Records
Imagine Dragons - 'Follow You' - KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
twenty one pilots - 'Shy Away' - Fueled By Ramen
WILLOW ft. Travis Barker - 't r a n s p a r e n t s o u l' - MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation
BEST COLLABORATION
Doja Cat ft. SZA - 'Kiss Me More' - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records (Winner)
24kGoldn ft. iann dior - 'Mood' - RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - 'WAP' - Atlantic Records
Drake ft. Lil Durk - 'Laugh Now Cry Later' - OVO / Republic Records
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - 'Peaches' - Def Jam
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa - 'Prisoner' - RCA Records
BEST HIP-HOP
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. - 'FRANCHISE' - Cactus Jack / Epic Records (Winner)
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - 'WAP' - Atlantic Records
Drake ft. Lil Durk - 'Laugh Now Cry Later' - OVO / Republic Records
Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion - 'On Me (remix)' - Quality Control / Motown
Moneybagg Yo - 'Said Sum' - N-Less Entertainment / Interscope Records
Polo G - 'RAPSTAR' - Columbia Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Justin Bieber - Def Jam (Winner)
Ariana Grande - Republic Records
Doja Cat - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Megan Thee Stallion - 300 Entertainment
Olivia Rodrigo - Geffen Records
Taylor Swift - Republic Records
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Billie Eilish - 'Your Power' - Darkroom / Interscope Records (Winner)
Demi Lovato - 'Dancing With The Devil' - Island
H.E.R. - 'Fight For You' - MBK Entertainment / RCA Records
Kane Brown - 'Worldwide Beautiful' - Sony Music Nashville / RCA Records
Lil Nas X - 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)' - Columbia Records
Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z - 'Entrepreneur' - Columbia Records
BEST POP
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - 'Peaches' - Def Jam (Winner)
Ariana Grande - 'positions' - Republic Records
Billie Eilish - 'Therefore I Am' - Darkroom / Interscope Records
BTS - 'Butter' - BIGHIT MUSIC
Harry Styles - 'Treat People With Kindness' - Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo - 'good 4 u' - Geffen Records
Shawn Mendes - 'Wonder' - Island Records
Taylor Swift - 'willow' - Republic Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
Olivia Rodrigo - 'drivers license' - Geffen Records (Winner)
24kGoldn ft. iann dior - 'Mood' - RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - 'Leave The Door Open' - Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records
BTS - 'Dynamite' - BIGHIT MUSIC
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - 'WAP' - Atlantic Records
Dua Lipa - 'Levitating' - Warner Records
GROUP OF THE YEAR
BTS (Winner)
Blackpink
CNCO
Foo Fighters
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic
Twenty One Pilots
BEST BREAKTHROUGH SONG
Claire Rosinkranz -- 'Backyard Boy' (Winner)
Masked Wolf: 'Astronaut In The Ocean'
Bella Poarch: 'Build a B*tch'
Young Baby Tate ft. Flo Milli: 'I Am'
Whoheem: 'Let's Link'
PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
Olivia Rodrigo - 'drivers license' - Geffen Records (Winner)
Wallows - 'Are You Bored Yet?' - Columbia Records
Ashnikko - 'Daisy' - Warner Records
SAINt JHN - 'Gorgeous' - Godd Complexx / HITCO
24kGoldn - 'Coco' - RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records
JC Stewart - 'Break My Heart' - Elektra Music Group
Latto - 'Sex Lies' - RCA Records
Madison Beer - 'Selfish' - Epic Records / Sing It Loud
The Kid LAROI - 'WITHOUT YOU' - Columbia Records
girl in red 'Serotonin' - world in red / AWAL
Foushee - 'my slime' - RCA Records
jxdn - 'Think About Me' - DTA Records / Elektra Music Group
BEST K-POP
BTS - 'Butter' - BIGHIT MUSIC Monsta X - 'Gambler' - Starship Entertainment (Winner)
(G)I-DLE - 'DUMDi DUMDi' - Republic Records
BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez - 'Ice Cream' - YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
SEVENTEEN - 'Ready to love' - Pledis Entertainment
TWICE - 'Alcohol-Free' - JYP Entertainment Company
BEST ART DIRECTION
Saweetie ft. Doja Cat - 'Best Friend' - Warner Records - Art Direction by: Art Haynes (Winner)
Beyonce, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer - 'ALREADY' - Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records - Art Direction by: Susan Linns, Gerard Santos
Ed Sheeran - 'Bad Habits' - Atlantic Records - Art Direction by: Alison Dominitz
Lady Gaga - '911' - Interscope Records - Art Direction by: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus
Lil Nas X - 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)' - Columbia Records - Art Direction by: John Richoux
Taylor Swift - 'willow' - Republic Records - Art Direction by: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Lil Nas X - 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)' - Columbia Records - Visual Effects by: Mathematic (Winner)
Bella Poarch - 'Build A Bitch' - Warner Records - Visual Effects by: Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova
Coldplay - 'Higher Power' - Atlantic Records - Visual Effects by: Mathematic
Doja Cat & The Weeknd - 'You Right' - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records - Visual Effects by: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel
Glass Animals - 'Tangerine' - Republic Records - Visual Effects by: Ronan Fourreau
P!NK - 'All I Know So Far' - RCA Records - Visual Effects by: Dave Meyers, Freenjoy Inc
BEST EDITING
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - 'Leave The Door Open' - Aftermath Entertainment/Atlantic Records - Editing by: Troy Charbonnet (Winner)
BTS - 'Butter' - BIGHIT MUSIC - Editing by: Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens
Drake - 'What's Next' - OVO/Republic Records - Editing by: Noah Kendal
Harry Styles - 'Treat People With Kindness' - Columbia Records - Editing by: Claudia Wass
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - 'Peaches' - Def Jam - Editing by: Mark Mayr, Vinnie Hobbs
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa - 'Prisoner' - RCA Records.
The award ceremony, which aired live on Sunday, was hosted by American rapper Doja Cat. (ANI)