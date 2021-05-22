Music composer Vijay Patil dies of heart attack at 78

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Popular music composer Vijay Patil, who was known as Laxman of the music composer duo Raam Laxman, passed away on Saturday reportedly due to a heart attack at his residence in Nagpur. He was 78 when he breathed his last.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his Twitter handle and wrote, "#Taraana, #HumSeBadhkarKaun, #MainePyarKiya, #HumAapkeHainKoun, #PattharKePhool, #HumSaathSaathHain... RIP #VijayPatil ji [#Laxman of composer duo #RaamLaxman]... Your melodies will continue to live in our hearts... Deepest condolences to the family... Om Shanti."



As per reports, Vijay, who passed away at 2:00 am today, had taken the second jab of COVID-19 vaccine a few days ago, following which he was feeling very weak and fatigued, and a doctor was treating him for that.



Lata Mangeshkar expressed her condolences on the veteran composer's demise and shared on Twitter, "I just learned that the extremely talented and popular music composer Raam Laxman ji (Vijay Patil) has passed away. I am very sorry to hear this. He was a great man. I sang many of his songs which got very popular. I pay him my respects."

Mangeshkar had given vocals to popular Raam Laxman songs like 'Maye Ni Maye', 'Didi Tera Dewar Deewana', 'Kabootar Ja Ja Ja', among many others.



Vijay's musical partner Surendra, who was Raam of the duo, had passed away in 1976 soon after they signed the film 'Agent Vinod'. Vijay had continued to use his partner's name in his creations nevertheless to honour his memory.

Raamlaxman, who is known for giving superhit music for several Hindi films also composed music in several Marathi films of Dada Kondke. He composed music for more than 75 films in Hindi, Marathi and Bhojpuri. (ANI)

