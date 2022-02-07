'Music is orphaned,' writes Nitin Mukesh mourning Lata Mangeshkar's demise

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI): Iconic singer Nitin Mukesh, son of late legendary singer Mukesh, is heartbroken after the demise of beloved nightingale Lata Mangeshkar.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Nitin Mukesh penned an emotional note, grieving the loss of Mangeshkar.

He wrote, "TODAY IS ONLY THE FIRST DAY AFTER YOU LEFT US , BELOVED DIDI ... THE WORLD IS HEARTBROKEN ... THERE IS A STRANGE EMPTINESS WITHIN US ... WE ARE DESOLATE ... I SHUDDER TO THINK OF WHAT LIFE WILL BE WITHOUT YOU ... MUSIC IS ORPHANED ... I HAVE LOST A MOTHER ALL OVER AGAIN ... I AM INCONSOLABLE ...DEAR GOD ... HAVE MERCY ON US ..JUST SEND HER BACK TO US ..."





Lata Mangeshkar has worked closely on several songs with both Mukesh as well as his son Nitin Mukesh. It was Mangeshkar who named Nitin's son Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday due to post COVID-19 complications. She was 92. (ANI)

