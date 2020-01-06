Musical Maestro AR Rahman turns 53, receives wishes from fans, friends

Mumbai [India], Jan 6 (ANI): AR Rahman, the music legend known across the globe for his genius creations, turned 53 on Monday.

The maestro spent his pre-birthday in Chennai and returned to Mumbai late on Sunday night.

Born Hindu (originally Dileep Kumar), Rahman took up Islam in his 20s and got renamed as Allarakka Rahman. His family and children are also into the sphere of the Indian music scene.

The legend, who has given our nation some of the most brilliant and heart-touching musical pieces like Ishq Bina (from 'Taal'), Khwaja Mere Khwaja ( from 'Jodha Akhbar), Maa Tujhe Salam, 'Dil Se' title track and innumerous more, had recently collaborated with Sami Yusuf for a bi-lingual soulful piece 'Light Upon Light' in 2019.

The netizens and his social media fan-followers have shared their love and wish through numerous posts and comments on the auspicious day.

Rahman is scheduled to perform in Pune early in February, which he announced himself post New Year on his Twitter handle.

He captioned the post along with a picture, stating, "Dear #Pune delighted to announce that my band & I will be performing live in your city on February 22nd of 2020 as part of my @OneHeartTour!" (ANI)

