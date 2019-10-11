Musical on Michael Jackson's life to play on Broadway next year

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): Mark your calendars to catch a musical based on the life of late pop icon Michael Jackson in summer next year.

Named 'MJ', the musical depicting Jackson's life and career will open on Broadway at Neil Simon Theatre next year with preview performances starting July 6, before the official debut scheduled for August 13, reported Variety.

Featuring songs like 'Beat It', 'Billie Jean', 'The Way You Make Me Feel', the stage show was earlier named 'Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough', however, it underwent a name change recently and was titled 'MJ'.

The musical Broadway is set to come amid the controversy surrounding the HBO documentary 'Leaving Neverland'. It details child sexual abuse allegations from two accusers, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who allege that Jackson took advantage of them as young boys.

Such allegations have, however, been constantly denied by Jackson's family.

The upcoming musical is penned by Pulitzer Prize-winning book-writer Lynn Nottage and will see direction from Christopher Wheeldon, a Tony-award winner.

Tickets to the musical will start selling next year on January 15. (ANI)

