Natti Natasha tests positive for COVID-19

Washington [US], December 31 (ANI): Dominican singer-songwriter Natti Natasha and several of her family members have contracted COVID-19.

In a recent Instagram post, Natasha revealed that she, her fiance Raphy Pina, and two out of four of his kids have tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Responsibly, we want to notify everyone that Natalie Gutierrez, Rafael Pina, Antonio Pina and Mia Pina came out positive for Covid-19. Rafael Jr. and Vida are currently very well and under strict supervision and we are pending any changes in their health," Natasha posted.

The singer added, "Please, the people who have been near us the last 48 hours, we ask that you go get tested and that you isolate in quarantine. The COVID pandemic can touch anyone, so don't let your guard down, protect yourself, and get your booster. We love you, Famila Pina Gutierrez."





As per People magazine, Natasha and Pina welcomed 7-month-old daughter Vida Isabelle on May 22, while Rafael Jr., Mia and Antonio are Pina's children from previous relationships.

The singer opened up about the birth in an exclusive interview with People en Espanol published in August.

At the time, while Natasha admitted to the outlet that life is definitely different with a newborn, she said the arrival of Vida Isabelle in May "fulfilled" her.



"When I met her she completed me in a way that nothing else could. She fulfilled me," the singer said. (ANI)

