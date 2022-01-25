Neil Young demands to remove his music from Spotify over Joe Rogan's 'false' vaccine information

Washington [US], January 25 (ANI): Canadian-American singer Neil Young has shared a message demanding his music be removed from Spotify, citing the streaming service's distribution partnership with Joe Rogan.

According to Variety, Young has accused Rogan's podcast 'The Joe Rogan Experience' of spreading false information regarding COVID-19 and vaccines.

The musician posted an open letter to his official website on Monday evening, although it has since been deleted. It was addressed to his management team at LookoutManagement and Warner Bros. corporate leadership.



"Please immediately inform Spotify that I am actively cancelling all my music availability on Spotify as soon as possible. I am doing this because Spotify is spreading false information about vaccines, potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them," read Young's open letter.

"Please act on this immediately today and keep me informed of the time schedule. I want you to let Spotify know immediately today that I want all of my music off their platform. They can have Rogan or Young. Not both," the statement continued.

Some public health officials have also urged Spotify to take action against Rogan, accusing the massively popular 'The Joe Rogan Experience' podcast of possessing a "concerning history of broadcasting misinformation, particularly regarding the COVID-19 pandemic."

'The Joe Rogan Experience' is currently the most-listened podcast on the audio streaming service. Rogan signed a USD 100 million deal in May 2020, giving Spotify exclusive distribution rights of his podcast, as per Deadline. (ANI)

