Neil Young moves to Amazon Music after Spotify exit

Washington [US], January 29 (ANI): After pulling his catalogue from Spotify, Grammy winner Neil Young reached out to music">Amazon Music on Thursday to make sure his fans had access to his music.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Young's fans will now be able to get a free four-month subscription to music">Amazon Music using a link created specifically for the Canadian-American singer. The offer will be available for a week, beginning on Friday.

"Amazon has been leading the pack in bringing Hi-Res audio to the masses, and it's a great place to enjoy my entire catalog in the highest quality available," the artist said on Friday.



The Amazon promo comes two days after the 76-year-old musician removed his music catalogue from Spotify citing the streaming service's distribution partnership with Joe Rogan--who is spreading false information regarding COVID-19 and vaccines through his podcast 'The Joe Rogan Experience.'

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Young's team reached out to music">Amazon Music on Thursday to see if there was a way to ensure the artist's fans could continue to have access to his music, and by Friday, the promotional offer was unveiled.

Young was not paid to promote music">Amazon Music-- the rival streaming platform of Spotify. (ANI)

