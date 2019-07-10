New song 'Spirit' from Disney live-action remake 'The Lion King' out

New Delhi (India), July 10 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Beyonce released a new song 'Spirit' from Disney's 'The Lion King' on Wednesday.

The song which commences from the high pitch voice of the singer starts playing right before the important phase of Nala, the character voiced by Beyonce, in the flick.

The soothing song, whose lyrical video released today, goes on with Beyonce crooning, "The wild wind is talking for the first time with the melody that pulls you towards it, painting picture of paradise."

The four-minute thirty-seven-second melody mostly has low pitch music except for little duration where the singer gives listener goosebumps with her high notes with lyrics, "watch the heavens open, can you hear it calling?"

After maintaining the same music frequency during the maximum part of the melody, the beats drop completely in the end with just Beyonce humming, "your destiny is coming close, so stand up and fight. So go into that far off land and be one with the great lion."

'Spirit,' which also holds chances of being considered for Academy Awards is part of an album named 'The Lion King: The Gift' that the 'Halo' singer is producing and performing herself along with the other artists, reported Fox News.

The collection is also a companion to the main 'Lion King' soundtrack, which compromises mostly of songs from the animated film, along with a new number from Elton John and Tim Rice, who wrote the songs for the original.

Disney's 'The Lion King' will see Donald Glover lending his voice to the much-loved character of Simba. While John Oliver will be heard as Zazu and Seth Rogen will lend his voice to Pumbaa.

With the screenplay written by Jeff Nathanson and songs by legends like Elton John and Time Rice, the movie will be directed by Jon Favreau.

James Earl Jones, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Billy Eichner, and Alfre Woodard are also a part of the cast ensemble.

The film will hit the theatres on July 19.(ANI)