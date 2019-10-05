Newlyweds Justin and Hailey look smoking hot in ad campaign

Washington DC [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Singer Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin who tied the knot recently are heating up their first-ever ad campaign together!

The couple was roped in for a new Calvin Klein advertisement for the brand's CK50 collection. For the campaign, Hailey and Justin are featured in their underwear, striking a pose in their Calvins, reported E! News.

The campaign for the collection, a special capsule featuring a limited edition CK50 logo, also stars A$AP Rocky, Kendall Jenner, Troye Sivan, Liu Wen, Parker Van Noord, and Rebecca Leigh Longendyke, shared the outlet.

In one of the photos, a shirtless Justin sits on a wooden nightstand with his arm around his wife. Justin's thigh tattoo, which is located above his left knee and reads "Better at 70", is prominently visible in the campaign photo.

Justin debuted the tattoo back in 2017.

"I look back at a lot of things in my life, mistakes, insecurities, and although I have felt I've wasted a lot of time it also makes me want to be better faster!" Justin wrote in June 2017. "For me personally I want to work everyday to be BETTER AT 70." (ANI)

