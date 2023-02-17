Niall Horan announces June release for third album

London [UK], February 17 (ANI): Niall Horan is preparing to make his musical comeback!

The former One Direction member announced on Instagram that his long-awaited third studio album, 'The Show,' will be released on June 9, 2023.

"I couldn't possibly be more happy to tell you that my new album 'The Show' will be released on June 9th," he captioned a post.

"This album is a piece of work I'm so proud of and now it's time to pass it over to you to go and make it your own. Thank you so much for being there for me all this time and I can't wait to share the next couple of years of this new era with you. I've missed you all so much. It's good to be back," he continued.



Check out his post here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CosOuFSM6Wi/

According to People Magazine, Horan's much-awaited musical comeback is marked by The Show, which arrives more than three years after the release of his second album, Heartbreak Weather, in 2020. Two years after One Direction announced its break, his debut solo album, Flicker, was released in 2017.

The first single from the LP, "Heaven," will be released on Friday, so even though the album won't be out for a few more months, fans won't have to wait long to hear their first taste of Horan's "new era."

Horan previously told fans that new music he was "really proud of" was "coming in the new year" in a video shared on Twitter in October last year. He added that he appreciated how "patient" fans had been in the nearly three years since he released music. (ANI)

