Niall Horan
Niall Horan

Niall Horan drops hint about new album

ANI | Updated: Jun 15, 2019 17:55 IST

Washington DC [USA], June 15 (ANI): Here is good news for Niall Horan fans! The singer will be releasing a new song at the end of this year.
The 25-year-old singer revealed the information to OD Entertainment and said, "I've got an album on the way, towards the end of the year, maybe next year. I'll have a single in a few months."
The former 'One Direction' singer also informed that this summer he will be busy celebrating the success of his sophomore project.
"I've just come back to London for the summer cause it's finished, and I want to enjoy myself. And 'cause I haven't seen anyone, I haven't been in the country. I need to go home to Ireland to see the family," the "Slow Hands" singer said.
The upcoming song will be different from Horan's heavy metal Flicker songs.
"It won't be Flicker, it's a little bit different. I'll always have my ballads in there, but I'm trying to rock things up a little bit," he said.
After parting ways from the band 'One Direction', the singer's first solo album - Flicker was released in the year 2017, which also became one of the 20 best pop albums of that year.
While Flicker featured guest artists like Maren Morris, the pop star didn't disclose who he will be pairing up with for the song which is coming at the end of the year. (ANI)

