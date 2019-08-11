Niall Horan gets nervous before performance at 6th Annual Capitol Congress

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): Irish singer-songwriter and former 'One Direction' band member Niall Horan confessed that he got nervous before performing his new single in front of label bigwigs at the 6th Annual Capitol Congress on Wednesday.

According to Page Six, the 'Slow Hands' singer told the audience prior to his performance that, "I'm [hot Brit pop star] Lewis Capaldi's friend -- that's how I'm known these days," adding, "I haven't performed in over a year so I'm s--ing [right now]."

Meanwhile, the singer has been updating his fans about the progress of his upcoming album, which has been nicknamed 'NH2'. The currently untitled album, which seems to be a follow-up to his debut solo album 'Flicker', has been a long time coming, and has created a lot of craze among excited fans.

The 'County Westmeath' singer also revealed that the release date for his forthcoming second album is yet to be decided. (ANI)

