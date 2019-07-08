Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon comments 'Hilarious' on ex-wife Mariah Carey's bottle cap challenge video

ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2019 15:59 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 8 (ANI): American actor Nick Cannon could not stop himself from reacting as his ex-wife Mariah Carey took the #BottleCapChallenge to another level.
The actor commented 'Hilarious' on the #BottleCapChallenge video shared by Carey on her Instagram account on Sunday.
According to US Magazine, the couple was married for eight years and share two kids.
The video shows Carey all prepped to take on the challenge. However, she took the challenge to another level as she popped off the cap of a bottle without even using her leg.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Challenge accepted! #bottlecapchallenge

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Jul 7, 2019 at 9:00am PDT


Carey, instead of doing a round kick delivered a high note popping the cap off the bottle.
The challenge started last month when UFC fighter Max Holloway kicked the cap off a bottle with his foot. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:47 IST

Khloe Kardashian fires back after fan accuses her of "excessive...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 8 (ANI): American reality star Khloe Kardashian, who never shies away from speaking her mind, clapped back at a fan who criticised her for spending too much money on a gift for her daughter True Thompson.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:20 IST

Here's when Bhumi Pednekar will start shooting for 'Pati Patni Aur Voh'!

New Delhi (India), July 8 (ANI): Bhumi Pednekar who amazed her fans with her looks from her forthcoming film 'Saand ki Aankh', is all set to start shooting for her next film 'Patni Patni Aaur Voh' along with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:16 IST

SAG-AFTRA fines Kip Pardue for 'serious misconduct'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 8 (ANI): Actors union SAG-AFTRA has found Kip Pardue guilty of "serious misconduct" and fined him USD 6,000 for sexually harassing woman co-star Sarah Scott.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 16:41 IST

Kangana, Rajkummar channel their inner 'swag' in 'The Wakhra Song'

New Delhi (India), July 8 (ANI): Putting an end to fans' anticipation, makers of 'Judgmentall Hai Kya' have dropped the first track from the film titled 'The Wakhra Song'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 16:02 IST

Vinod Kapri's 'Pihu' passes away

New Delhi (India), July 8 (ANI): Filmmaker Vinod Kapri on Monday announced that the abandoned girl, Pihu, who he wanted to adopt could not survive and breathed her last today.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 15:34 IST

Ranveer shares adorable photo of Deepika 'high on cake'

New Delhi [India], July 08 (ANI): It seems like actor Ranveer Singh had a happy birthday indeed, courtesy his lovely wife Deepika Padukone.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 15:19 IST

Now watch Ramayana in 3-D!

New Delhi (India), July 8 (ANI): Allu Aravind, Madhu Mantena and Namit Malhotra under the banner of Prime Focus production have geared up for a big scale Bollywood film, a modern version of the ancient legend 'Ramayana.'

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 14:54 IST

Rangoli Chandel slams journalist who engaged in spat with sister Kangana

New Delhi (India), July 8 (ANI): Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel on Monday lashed out at the journalist who engaged in a verbal spat with the actor during the song launch event of the upcoming movie 'Judgementall Hai Kya'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 14:39 IST

Shawn Mendes clears air on dating Camila Cabello

Washington D.C. [USA], July 8 (ANI): Post the electrifying performance of Canadian singer Shawn Mendes at Staples Center, curious fans interrogated if he is dating his recent co-singer, Camila Cabello.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 14:05 IST

Shraddha and Prabhas strike sizzling chemistry in 'Psycho...

New Delhi (India), July 8 (ANI): The first song 'Psycho Saiyaan' from the upcoming film 'Saaho' is finally here and the catchy track will surely make you groove.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 13:03 IST

Halsey trashes critic for accusing her of using LGBTQ cause as...

New Delhi (India), July 08 (ANI): American singer Halsey clapped back at a follower who felt she is using the LGBTQ community as her marketing strategy.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 12:56 IST

Alia Bhatt's sweetest birthday wish for beau Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu

New Delhi [India], July 08 (ANI): Alia Bhatt sent a tight virtual hug to Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor for her birthday on Monday.

Read More
iocl