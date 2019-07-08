Nick Cannon comments 'Hilarious' on ex-wife Mariah Carey's bottle cap challenge video

Washington D.C. [USA], July 8 (ANI): American actor Nick Cannon could not stop himself from reacting as his ex-wife Mariah Carey took the #BottleCapChallenge to another level.

The actor commented 'Hilarious' on the #BottleCapChallenge video shared by Carey on her Instagram account on Sunday.

According to US Magazine, the couple was married for eight years and share two kids.

The video shows Carey all prepped to take on the challenge. However, she took the challenge to another level as she popped off the cap of a bottle without even using her leg.

View this post on Instagram Challenge accepted! #bottlecapchallenge A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Jul 7, 2019 at 9:00am PDT



Carey, instead of doing a round kick delivered a high note popping the cap off the bottle.

The challenge started last month when UFC fighter Max Holloway kicked the cap off a bottle with his foot. (ANI)