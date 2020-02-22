Nick Jonas expresses gratitude, thanks fans for turning up for Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins tour

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 22 (ANI): Ahead of the last concert in Paris, singer Nick Jonas on Saturday took to social media to express his gratitude and also thanked more than 'one million' people who turned up for his boy band -- 'Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins' tour.

The boy band trio, Nick, Joe and Kevin, have been on the music tour and would be bringing the end of the tour on Saturday with their performance in Paris.



The 27-year-old singer expressed his gratitude on Twitter, writing: "Last stop on Happiness Begins tour in Paris tonight. What a ride this has been. My heart is so full of gratitude to the more than 1 million people that came to see this tour over the last 6 months in North America and Europe. I can't wait to begin the next chapter of this incredible journey. First up, The Voice! Then Vegas Residency! Then new album. Let's do this. "



Earlier in January, the boy band had released a new single 'What A Man Gotta Do' and the video gives oozes of sizzling chemistry of the much talked about couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (ANI)

