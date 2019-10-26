Nick Jonas (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Nick Jonas (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Nick Jonas gets groped by a fan during LA concert

ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2019 08:52 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 26 (ANI): Singer Nick Jonas was groped by a member from the audience while he was performing in Los Angeles earlier this week.
Just days ago, the Jonas Brothers' who concluded their 'Happiness Begins' Tour at the Hollywood Bowl in Southern California, were performing 'Only Human' when one audience member got close to Nick, reported E-News website.
The disturbing element which was caught on a camera shows a concert-goer, standing behind Nick, reaching out and touching the singer's left leg, stroking it before moving to his butt.
Immediately after seeing the moove, a security guard stepped in to stop the fan but, that didn't keep the person from doing it again and he reached up to Nick's right leg.
This time, Nick himself reached down to swat away the hand going up to his leg, before turning around to look at the fan.
The video of the moment has since gone viral, with social media blasting the fan for the "terrible" and "disrespectful" behaviour.
"Bad move thing to nick," a user commented on Instagram.
"Why wasn't she removed," chimed the second user.
It was exactly two years ago this week that singer Harry Styles was also groped onstage at the exact same concert venue. The 'One Direction' star was performing at the Hollywood Bowl during the We Can Survive concert to benefit breast cancer awareness when he was touched inappropriately by a concert-goer. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 08:11 IST

Lady Gaga's look alike fools crowd at charity event in Las Vegas

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 26 (ANI): The eager spectators at a charity event in Las Vegas on Friday were easily fooled by Lady Gaga's impersonator.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 21:04 IST

'I hope Saand Ki Aankh will educate and inspire many': Chandro,...

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): 'Saand Ki Aankh', which is based on the life struggles of shooter Dadis Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, is receiving unanimous love and appreciation.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 19:14 IST

Robert Pattinson gets vocal about his 'sexual escapades' in 'The...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): Actor Robert Pattinson who is playing the role of Ephraim Winslow in the latest release 'The Lighthouse' opened up about the famous "ferocious masturbation scene" and how the actor will never forget it.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 18:35 IST

Elton John slams Madonna for being "ungracious and nasty" to Lady Gaga

Washington DC [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): Defending pop-singer Lady Gaga in his new memoir 'Me', singer-songwriter Elton John slammed Madonna as "ungracious and nasty" to a younger artist.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 18:22 IST

'Saand Ki Aankh' exempted from SGST in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who recently attended a special screening of Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Saand Ki Aankh' has now exempted the flick from the state Goods and Services Tax (SGST) in Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 17:41 IST

I'm happy to be part of a film that created history in Indian...

New Delhi (India), Oct 25 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer 'WAR' which was a commercial and critical hit at the box office has become the only film to breach the 300 crore mark in 2019.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 17:14 IST

Shoot begins for 'KTina', Disha Patani's first look out!

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): The shooting of Disha Patani's next film 'KTina' has kickstarted and the first look of the actor is out.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 16:14 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonam Bajwa groove to 'Naah Goriye' from 'Bala'

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Ayushman Khurana unveiled the "sexy side" of his character with the latest song 'Naah Goriye' from his upcoming film 'Bala'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 15:21 IST

Adam Devine engaged to Chloe Bridges

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): Congratulations are in order for actors Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges as the two are now engaged.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:08 IST

Meghan King Edmonds is working on her marriage after husband's...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): Television personality Meghan Kind Edmonds is now working on her marriage in the aftermath of her husband Jim's sexting scandal.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:03 IST

Michelle Obama honoured for services to military caregivers

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): Former US first lady Michelle Obama was awarded the Tom Hanks Caregivers Champion award for services to military caregivers at Elizabeth Dole Foundation's Hidden Heroes gala on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 13:28 IST

Here's how Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez helped elementary...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): Jennifer Lopez and fiancee Alex Rodriguez did something which will just melt your heart.

Read More
iocl