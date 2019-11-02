Nick Jonas (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Nick Jonas (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Nick Jonas opens up about suffering from Type 1 Diabetes since 14 yrs

ANI | Updated: Nov 02, 2019 09:42 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 2 (ANI): Following the diabetes month which kicked off on Friday, singer Nick Jonas who suffers from Type 1 diabetes opened up about the same.
The 27-year-old Jonas Brothers member and solo artist shared a candid Instagram post on Friday to discuss how getting diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes about 14 years back has impacted his life and shaped how he approaches his health.
"This experience has shaped how I approach my health - working out, eating well, and always thinking about my blood sugar and insulin needs," he wrote in the post, which included a selfie of himself wearing a hat with the Beyond Type 1 logo.
"You can't always see what goes into managing an invisible illness, and Type 1 diabetes can feel lonely and isolating," he continued. "That's why I co-founded @BeyondType1 in 2015, to make sure no one feels alone with this diagnosis and to share how you can thrive with Type 1 diabetes."
"November is Diabetes Awareness Month - join us at Beyond Type 1 by sharing how diabetes has impacted your life using #TheDropSpotted. I'm so grateful to my fans for your support and kindness!" he added.

The singer's diagnoses came when he was 13 years old after one of his older brothers noticed his symptoms which included an unquenchable thirst for sugary sodas paired with some drastic weight loss.
He told Cigar Aficionado last month that he was "like a day away" from going into a coma if he hadn't been taken to the hospital for doctors to catch the illness, reported People magazine.
Those with Type 1 diabetes create very little or no insulin, requiring medication. Jonas now uses an insulin pump, and previously said that when he was first diagnosed, he was fearful of not being able to continue life as he had been living it.
"I kept asking my parents -- am I going to be okay?" he said. "I was just so concerned that it was going to limit my ability to do all the things I wanted to do. I was very scared -- it's a big life change." (ANI)

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 10:33 IST

Katharine McPhee shares adorable pictures to wish husband David...

Washington DC [USA], Nov 2 (ANI): American actor-singer Katharine McPhee showered love on her musician husband David Foster who ringed in his 70th birthday on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 09:48 IST

I smoked a lot of weed: Singer Pink on shooting her first music video

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 2 (ANI): Singer Pink shared the experience of shooting her first-ever music video and the story might surprise you.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 08:41 IST

Dwayne Johnson to make film on MMA fighter Mark Kerr

Washington DC [USA], Nov 2 (ANI): Dwayne Johnson popularly known as 'The Rock' is all set to develop a film on mixed martial arts fighter Mark Kerr named 'The Smashing Machine'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 05:48 IST

You've always been a tremendous influence in my life: Karan...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Filmmaker and Shah Rukh Khan's BFF, Karan Johar on Saturday extended warm wishes to the actor on his 54th birthday by calling him an "older brother" and a "tremendous influence" in his life.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 05:16 IST

Mumbai: Fans pour in love for their 'idol' Shah Rukh Khan on his...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): As Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday turned a year older, a sea of fans were seen being immersed in the spirit of celebration.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 02:02 IST

Rage Against the Machine announces reunion in 2020

Washington DC [USA], Nov 2 (ANI): Popular rock band, Rage Against the Machine is all set to reunite next year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 22:08 IST

'Knives Out' to hit theatres in India on November 29

New Delhi (India), Nov 01 (ANI): The release date of the multi-starrer affair 'Knives Out', starring Daniel Craig, Chris Evans among many others, has been declared -- November 29.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 21:42 IST

Cuba Gooding Jr gets summoned for new sex abuse charges

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 1 (ANI): Cuba Gooding Jr. was called before the court yesterday on new charges related to a third alleged sex abuse victim.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:52 IST

B-Town showers wishes on Ishaan Khatter on his 24th birthday

New Delhi (India), Nov 1 (ANI): As newbie Ishaan Khatter turned 24 on Friday, a few celebrities showered love on the birthday boy, who won hearts with his acting skills in 'Dhadak.'

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 19:02 IST

Anushka Sharma posts lovey-dovey snaps with Virat Kohli

New Delhi (India), Nov 1 (ANI): Anushka Sharma shared a few lovely dovey pictures with husband and cricketer Virat Kohli on Instagram, a day after she hit back at trolls accusing her of receiving preferential treatment from the Indian cricket team selection committee team.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 18:16 IST

Teen Mom 2' star Janelle Evans calls it quits with husband David Eason

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 1 (ANI): 'Teen Mom 2' star Janelle Evans announced her decision to file for divorce from estranged husband David Eason after two years of marriage.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 16:28 IST

Shooting for Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' begins

New Delhi (India), Nov 01 (ANI): After creating a buzz among fans with the high-octane trailer of 'Dabangg 3', Salman Khan is now stepping into the shoes of a new character as the shooting for his next outing 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' has commenced.

Read More
iocl