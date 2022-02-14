Nick Jonas opens up about Super Bowl commercial, 'dream' of playing Halftime Show one day

Washington [US], February 14 (ANI): Singer-actor Nick Jonas has accomplished a lot with his brothers Joe and Kevin as the Jonas Brothers -- global arena tours, hit records and Grammy nominations. But there's still one thing he shared that is on their "bucket list": the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Speaking to People magazine, Nick said, "It's been a dream for us. I hope one day we get to do it!"

While that dream didn't come to fruition for the Super Bowl XVI, which was held on Sunday, Nick was still a part of the day in a big way. During the Toyota Halftime Report, he starred in a 60-second ad for the all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra with Tommy Lee Jones, Leslie Jones and Rashida Jones.



"I decided to partner with Toyota because it felt like the perfect fit," he said.

He added, "I loved the creative and was really excited to be able to be in this commercial with these three incredible Joneses."

The ad starts with Tommy Lee and Leslie racing in their all-new Tundras through the countryside on an off-road expedition. Then, suddenly, they see another Tundra pull up out of nowhere with Rashida behind the wheel.



As the three stars race each other through the mud, snow and mountains, they're joined by a fourth Tundra, revealed to be driven by Nick. "It's keeping up with the Jonases now," he says with a smirk.

With the group's reluctant approval, Nick joins in on the fun. "Try to keep up -- whoever you are," Tommy Lee quips.



While filming the commercial, Nick that the "funniest moments" were when Tommy Lee would improvise.

"I think the line he says -- 'whoever you are' -- was an improv line, and it made me laugh hard every time he said it," the singer said.

Whenever Nick takes a road trip in his real life, he said he can be found cranking up his fellow New Jersey native Bruce Springsteen.

"I'm a big Bruce Springsteen fan," he said. "I also like to listen to people like Billy Joel, and Elton John. You know, all the classics!"

On the personal front, Nick welcomed his first child, a daughter, with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas via surrogate on January 15 this year. (ANI)

