Nick Jonas recalls the time when he felt 'very close to coma'

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 23:51 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Nick Jonas opened up about the time he felt "very close to coma" explaining how his body was struggling in the days before being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.
Years back when the singer was just 13, he lost a considerable amount of weight and developed an unending desire for sweet beverages.
After that his blood sugar levels were nine times higher than normal.
"I was very close to coma. Like a day away, if I hadn't gone to the hospital," People quoted Jonas as saying to Cigar Aficionado.
"I kept asking my parents -- am I going to be okay? I was just so concerned that it was going to limit my ability to do all the things I wanted to do. I was very scared -- it's a big life change," the 27-year-old continued.
However, after all the panic, the singer understood that his problem was "manageable" and said, "I found out very quickly it's a very manageable disease. As long as you're really diligent."
Today, as he is capable of managing his diabetes, Jonas opened up about his past so that his fans learn to "prioritise a healthy life".
"You must go see your doctor and get your check-ups and make sure you're in the healthiest space you can be in because it's going to make every aspect of your life better," he said.
In his music career, the 'Chains' crooner is currently on the 'Happiness Begins' tour with his brothers - Joe and Kevin, which kicked off on August 7 in Miami and will continue till October 20. (ANI)

