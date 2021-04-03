Nick Jonas takes subtle dig at Disney Channel for cancelling 'Jonas' after 'Just 2 Seasons'

Washington [US], April 3 (ANI): American singer and songwriter, Nick Jonas recently joked that his show 'Jonas' had no memorable quotes due to the fact that Disney Channel cancelled it after just two seasons.

According to variety, the member of the pop-rock band 'Jonas Brothers' took to a video-sharing app and shared a subtle dig at Disney Channel. In the video, Nick said, "Oh, I love this one. Tell me you were on Disney Channel, without telling me you were on Disney Channel."

He then explained, "See that's the thing. Our show got cancelled after just two seasons, and we didn't have any famous quotes."

Between 2009 and 2010, Nick and his brothers Kevin and Joe had starred on the Disney show 'Jonas', a series in which the brothers played themselves as they navigated high school, romance, and their many fans. The second season, titled 'Jonas L.A.', followed the band to Los Angeles for new adventures in the big city.



Alas, unlike longer running shows like 'Hannah Montana', which starred Miley Cyrus and ended after four seasons and a feature film, 'Jonas' never quite reached iconic Disney Channel series status.

In fact, Nick had himself said in Amazon Prime's Jonas Brothers' documentary, titled 'Chasing Happiness', that it was a huge mistake to do the second season of the sitcom.

He said, "It was a big regret. We shouldn't have done that. It really stunted our growth. I feel like it was just a bad move. It was just not the time. Literally, we couldn't evolve because of it."

His brother, Joe added, "It just didn't feel like us anymore. It felt young and we were becoming adults." However, their oldest sibling put it more bluntly and said, "The show was not good."

As per variety, while 'Jonas' was their first Disney Channel series, Nick and his brothers also made a splash on the network thanks to their roles in the 'Camp Rock' franchise, which also starred Demi Lovato. (ANI)

