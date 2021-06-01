Nicki Minaj shares video of her 8-month-old baby attempting to walk

Washington [US], June 1 (ANI): Seeing their newborn baby walk for the first time is one of the most precious moments for any parent, and celebrities are no different! Rapper Nicki Minaj shared an adorable video of her eight-month-old son trying to take his first step.

The 38-year-old rapper shared a rare glimpse of her little one attempting to walk with the help of his father, Kenneth Petty.

Minaj, who calls her son 'Papa Berry' since she has yet not revealed his real name publically, is heard cheering him up as he tries to walk.

"Hmmm. Fine. You ain't trying to do all of that today?" Minaj asked her son, who is dressed in head-to-toe Burberry.

"Everyone bothering you. You had it?" she continued.





Minaj changes her voice, pretending to be her son, and channels her goofy side saying, "Mama I had it, leave me alone already, please! Ain't nobody got time for all of that, mama."

On a related note, her son is looking as stylish as his mom in the video. He is seen clad in a white coloured Burberry outfit accessorised with a super cool 'Papa Bear' pendant covered in diamonds and a tiny matching bracelet.

Minaj gave birth to her son back in September with her husband Kenneth Petty, almost a year after she revealed she and Petty had tied the knot.

Three months after welcoming her son, Minaj shared a string of photos of the infant with a sweet note.

"#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama," she wrote.

In December 2020, Minaj also detailed her birth experience, telling fans that she was "butt naked" when she went into labour and had just gotten out of the shower. She also said she was in labour all night. (ANI)

