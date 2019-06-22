Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj spits fire out for Miley Cyrus on her radio show

ANI | Updated: Jun 22, 2019 16:02 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 22 (ANI): Nicki Minaj made her comeback to the radio after three months and it seems that the rapper is back with some harsh words for singer Miley Cyrus.
"Perdue chickens can never talk s--t about queens. She disrespected me in a magazine article for no reason," E! News quoted Minaj as saying on her radio show.
However, Minaj made no mention of Cyrus' name but gave clear clues referring to the 26-year old singer.
"Now you coming out with pink wigs, all you bitches wanna be Nicki," the rapper commented on her look in the latest Netflix series 'Black Mirror' where she wears a pink-purple wig.
Back in 2015, Cyrus made some comments on the 'Anaconda' rapper about the latter's miscommunication with Taylor Swift over MTV VMAs nominations on Twitter.
"You made it about you. Not to sound like a bitch, but that's like, 'Eh, I didn't get my VMA.' If you want to make it about race, there's a way you could do that. But don't make it just about yourself. Say: 'This is the reason why I think it's important to be nominated. There's girls everywhere with this body type,'" Cyrus said about Minaj.
In an interview given to The New York Times magazine post-Miley's comments, Minaj said, "The fact that you feel upset about me speaking on something that affects black women makes me feel like you have some big balls."
She continued, "You're in videos with black men, and you're bringing out black women on your stages, but you don't want to know how black women feel about something that's so important?"
"Come on, you can't want the good without the bad. If you want to enjoy our culture and our lifestyle, bond with us, dance with us, have fun with us, twerk with us, rap with us, then you should also want to know what affects us, what is bothering us, what we feel is unfair to us. You shouldn't want to know that," Minaj lashed out. (ANI)

