Nicki Minaj's husband receives probation for failing to register as a sex offender

Washington [US], July 8 (ANI): Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty was sentenced to probation and home detention on Wednesday, July 6, in Los Angeles for failing to register as a sex offender.

Billboard said that according to a filing from the US Attorney's Office, Kenneth Petty was also ordered to pay a $55,000 fine as part of his sentence, which also included three years of probation and a year of in-home detention.

Previously, he was charged in 2019 following his arrest at a traffic stop in Beverly Hills, when police discovered he had not registered as a sex offender in the state when he moved there three years prior from New York.

Petty, as previously reported, registered with the California Megan's Law database, which tracks local sex offenders in California, in March 2020.

Though the Los Angeles District Attorney's office dropped the charges, he faced federal charges from the Department of Justice for failing to register immediately, as required by the 2006 Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).



After being convicted of attempted rape in the first degree in 1994, more than two decades before he married Minaj, the New York State Department classified Petty as a level-two sex offender with a moderate risk of reoffending.

Jennifer Hough, the 16-year-old girl Petty attempted to rape, sued Minaj and Petty last year, accusing them of "witness intimidation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress, harassment, assault, battery, sexual assault, and sexual harassment."

Minaj has stood by her man. Underneath a 2018 Instagram post, she clapped back at those who continued to criticize Petty's criminal past. "He was 15, she was 16... in a relationship. But go awf Internet," she wrote.

In a 2019 episode of her Queen Radio show on Apple Music, Minaj told her fans, "You've gotta cover your husband in prayer," before claiming that he was wrongfully accused.

Petty and Minaj, who married in 2019, moved to California and have a son. (ANI)

