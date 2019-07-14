Nipsey Hussle honoured with artwork at T.I.'s Lil Trap House exhibition

Washington D.C. [USA], July 14 (ANI): American rapper Clifford Joseph Harris's, popularly known as T.I., Lil Trap house exhibition honoured slain rapper Nipsey Hussle with a heart-warming tribute.

"His legacy is of ownership. It's about taking the initiative, starting from the bottom and making your own table to sit at," Billboard quoted the rapper as saying.

Ermias Davidson Ashedom, popularly known by his stage name Nipsey Hussle, was murdered on March 31 in front of Marathon Clothing, one of the several businesses he owned in South Los Angeles.

Hussle was honoured with a big painting. The exhibition took place at the parking lot of Delicious Pizza Hollywood.

The exhibition launch was hosted by digital expert, Karen Civil, who also donated artwork from her collection. "It's very nostalgic, but a great feeling to be able to include personal pieces for YG and especially Nipsey for the fans to enjoy," she explained.

Besides paying a tribute to Hussle, Lil trap house also honoured other celebrities including Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Gucci Mayne, YG, Pusha T, Young Jeezy, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Migos, and Young Thug.

The Trap Music Museum was launched by T.I. in Atlanta in 2018. (ANI)

