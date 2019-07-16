Nipsey Hussle was being investigated before his murder: Report

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): Rapper Nipsey Hussle who was shot dead in March was already under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department before being murdered.

It was a joint probe which also included the Los Angeles city attorney's office and aimed at finding if there was any gang activity at the rapper's store, according to a report cited by Page six.

The reason that initiated the investigation isn't clear yet but the department is still probing the matter.

The report also states that Hussle's business associates at the property, including a cellphone store and barbershop, are also the target of the investigation.

LAPD's spokesman Josh Rubenstein said that they have been in touch with Hussle's business partners at the mall "to mitigate some of those crime issues."

The ongoing investigation almost led to Hussle's eviction from the mall before the rapper was killed, stated the report.

In the memorial organised for the late rapper in April, his brother, Samiel Asghedom told the crowd about the eviction.

"I don't know if anybody knows, but we had a 30-day notice and they were kicking us out of all the businesses we owned in the lot," said Asghedom.

Ermias Davidson Ashedom, popularly known by his stage name Nipsey Hussle, was murdered on March 31 in front of Marathon Clothing, one of the several businesses he owned in South Los Angeles. (ANI)

