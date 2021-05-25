NMPA to honour Taylor Swift with songwriter Icon Award

Washington [US], May 25 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift will be honoured with the National Music Publishers Association's Songwriter Icon Award at the association's yearly gathering on June 9, among other honourees and speakers.

According to Variety, the 31-year-old singer's voluminous achievements incorporate 11 Grammy Awards and she is one of just four artists in the history to win three Grammy Album of the Year awards (and the lone female at any point to have achieved this historical feat), and 76 NMPA Song-composing Gold and Platinum Awards.

The 'Blank Space' singer is also a fierce advocate for music creators' rights, particularly with her outspoken stands against Spotify and Apple Music as streaming began to take hold in the US in the mid-2010s.



Moreover, to talk about his impending music narrative arrangement, Bill Simmons will plunk down for a feature Q&A. The Ringer originator will converse with NMPA President and CEO David Israelite about where he sees entertainment - particularly podcasts - going in the post-pandemic era, and the many intersections of sports and music.



As per Variety, the current year's NMPA Industry Legacy Award will be introduced to Country Music Association (CMA) CEO Sarah Trahern.

Congressman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) will receive this year's NMPA President's Award for his work to protect songwriters and music publishers.

The program will also highlight exceptional recognitions from Luke Bryan and Sara Bareilles just as cutting-edge ability Priscilla Block, it reported.

Other segments include a Meet the (Music) Press roundtable and spotlights on and luminaries and milestones.

The yearly State of the Industry discourse will analyse new publishing industry data from the previous year and offer a guide for what's to come.

In the declaration, NMPA President and CEO David Israelite said, "Taylor Swift has had an uncommon year of progress. She gave the world unfathomable songwriting when they required it most and she keeps on revamping the rulebook with regards to her profession."

"She has consistently distinguished as a lyricist first, and in doing so roused and raised innumerable different makers. Her promotion has lifted the whole innovative local area, and she has done it at incredible expense and hazard to her own profession. The dangers paid off, for her as well as for our whole industry, and there is nobody more meriting our Icon grant," added Israelite. (ANI)

