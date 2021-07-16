Normani drops perspiration-inducing music video for 'Wild Side' featuring Cardi B

Washington [US], July 16 (ANI): Marking her first solo single since the release of her breakthrough anthem 'Motivation' in 2019, Normani has now collaborated with Cardi B in the perspiration-inducing music-video">music video for 'Wild Side'.

The 25-year-old 'Fifth Harmony' alum has teamed up with Cardi as both stars appear naked in the video which was released on Friday. The two of them have been close for a while, as Normani made a cameo in the video for Cardi's smash hit 'WAP'.

The feature by Cardi arrives in the second half of the song, and she makes the most of her screen time. Sure enough, she and Normani are both shown completely naked above a gorgeous pool before they're about to get showered by water from above.

Among the other highlights of the video include the 'Dancing With a Stranger' vocalist showing off impressive dance moves from a rooftop, and later wearing a leopard-print outfit in a helicopter while a number of shirtless men do their best to join her inside the vehicle.



During the song's chorus, Normani--who is yet to share details about an upcoming album--sings, "We can't just keep talkin' about it. We think too often about it. We can't just be cautious about it. I wanna get wild."

Prior to releasing the music-video">music video, Normani had posted a video to her Instagram Story of Cardi B hyping up her followers about the release.

In the clip, Cardi shared, "I feel like this is Normani's big comeback, and I want you guys to treat it like it's her birthday. Like, this is literally her birthday, and this song, this everything, is so amazing, and I'm just literally so proud of her. I'm just like the support team!"

The 28-year-old 'Up' rapper continued, "I'm so excited. You guys are going to see Normani in a different light. Oh, my gosh, I'm excited. This is amazing."

Normani, who hasn't released a single as a solo featured artist since 2019 was clearly embracing the moment as well. Just after the video premiered, she shared images to Instagram of herself and Cardi from the shoot, adding the caption, "I'm crying." (ANI)

