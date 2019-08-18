Olivia Newton-John is 'doing great' amid third battle with breast cancer

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 18 (ANI): Australian singer Olivia Newton-John who is suffering from breast cancer is keeping her fans updated about her health.

Amid treatment, check-ups and her third battle with breast cancer, Newton-John shared that she is "doing great."

"I just want everyone to know I'm here, I'm doing great!" Page Six quoted her as saying in an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the Industry Dance Awards and Cancer Benefit Concert.

"I'm doing really well, I'm really healthy," she added.

The 70-year-old singer was diagnosed with breast cancer for the third time last year in September and broke her sacrum last year, shared positive insights into her recovery.

"I had to learn to walk again and all these things but I'm strong and I'm back and I'm feeling good, and loving every minute," she said.

The first time Newton-John was diagnosed with breast cancer was in the year 1992 and later in 2013, a tumour in her shoulder was discovered.

The singer's undying efforts even won her the Lifetime Achievement Award at the event and she was also presented with a donation for her Cancer Wellness & Research Center in Australia.

During the event, she shared, "I'm happy if I'm entertaining people, but I'm happiest when I'm helping people."

Along with her continuous fight with cancer and tumour, she was subjected to rumours saying that she was inching towards her death. However, debunking those she said that they were "greatly exaggerated." (ANI)

