Olivia Rodrigo accused by Courtney Love for copying her band's album cover

Washington [US], June 28 (ANI): American singer and songwriter Courtney Love recently called out Olivia Rodrigo on social media for allegedly copying her band's album cover.

According to Fox News, the 56-year-old singer claimed the teen's promo images for her 'Sour' album appeared too similar to Hole's 1994 album cover for 'Live Through This'.

Both images featured a prom theme with the same props including a bouquet of flowers, tiara, and smudged makeup. "Spot the difference! #twinning!" Love wrote on Facebook. Then, she called Rodrigo "rude."

"It's on GEFFEN. I've informed I await her flowers and note. I sure hope it's long. Does Disney teach kids reading and writing? God knows. Let's see. Yes this is rude. Rage inducing? Honey if I had a dollar for everyone [sic] this happens? I'd be real rich!" Love ranted.

She said, "Stealing an original idea and not asking permission is rude. There's no way to be elegant about it. I'm not angry. It happens all the time to me."



Hole's cover featured model Leilani Bishop and was photographed by Ellen von Unwerth. The musician added, "I'm very gracious or say nothing. But this was bad form. That's not bullying or bomb throwing. This persons music has nothing to do with my life. Possibly never will. It was rude and I (have) every right to stick up for my work."

Rodrigo, not realizing Love was ticked off, commented, "Love u and live through this sooooo much."

To this Love snapped back, "Olivia - you're welcome. My favorite florist is in Notting Hill, London! Dm me for deets! I look forward to reading your note!"

The Disney+ star, 18, explained her reasoning behind the theme. "Since i never got to go to prom, I wanted to throw a little prom party with my fav ppl (you guys obvs)," Rodrigo wrote on Instagram.

Another user on social media pointed out that Hole's cover was inspired by the 1976 film "Carrie."

"Wow, didn't know Courtney Love owns the rights on EVERY SINGLE PROM PHOTO w/FLOWERS cover did Carrie have to check with you and send a thank you note too? If anything the crying makeup match, but a prom photo, how can anyone think they were the first and only," the person pointed out. (ANI)

