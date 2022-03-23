Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X among top winners at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022

Washington [US], March 23 (ANI): The winners for the music-awards-2022">iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022 have been announced, and it features some big names taking home the top honours. Singers Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa and Lil Nas X scored multiple wins at this year's ceremony.
Hosted by LL Cool J, this year's ceremony featured performances by Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Billy Porter and Maneskin, as per Variety.
LL Cool J opened the evening with a performance of some of his biggest hits including 'Don't Call It a Comeback', 'Mama Said Knock You Out', 'Rampage' and 'The Boomin System'.
Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez, who was recognised with the 2022 iHeartRadio Icon Award, also took the stage for a performance of her new single, 'On My Way', along with the classic 'Get Right'.
Here's a look at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards winners:
Song of the Year: 'Levitating' - Dua Lipa
Female Artist of the Year: Olivia Rodrigo
Male Artist of the Year: Lil Nas X
Best Duo/Group of the Year: Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
Best Collaboration: 'Stay' - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
Best New Pop Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Pop Album of the Year: 30 - Adele
Alternative Song of the Year: 'Monsters' - All Time Low featuring blackbear
Alternative Artist of the Year: Machine Gun Kelly
Best New Alternative Artist presented by Stifel: Maneskin
Alternative Album of the Year: Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Rock Song of the Year: 'Waiting On A War' - Foo Fighters
Rock Artist of the Year: Foo Fighters
Best New Rock Artist presented by Stifel: Mammoth WVH
Rock Album of the Year: Medicine at Midnight - Foo Fighters
Country Song of the Year: 'If I Didn't Love You' - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
Country Artist of the Year: Luke Combs
Best New Country Artist presented by Stifel: Lainey Wilson
Country Album of the Year: Dangerous: The Double Album - Morgan Wallen
Dance Song of the Year: 'Do It To It' - ACRAZE featuring Cherish
Dance Artist of the Year: David Guetta
Dance Album of the Year: Future Nostalgia - Dua Lipa
Hip-Hop Song of the Year: 'What You Know Bout Love' - Pop Smoke
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year: Drake
Best New Hip-Hop Artist presented by Stifel: Yung Bleu
Hip-Hop Album of the Year: The Off-Season - J. Cole
R&B Song of the Year: 'Leave The Door Open' - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
R&B Artist of the Year: Jazmine Sullivan
Best New R&B Artist presented by Stifel: Giveon
R&B Album of the Year: An Evening with Silk Sonic - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year: 'Pepas' - Farruko
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year: Bad Bunny
Latin Pop/ Reggaeton Album of the Year: KG0516 - Karol G
Regional Mexican Song of the Year: 'La Casita' - Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizarraga
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year: Calibre 50
Regional Mexican Album of the Year: Corta Venas - Eslabon Armado
Best New Latin Artist presented by Stifel: Grupo Firme
iHeartRadio Icon Award: Jennifer Lopez
iHeartRadio Trailblazer Award: Megan Thee Stallion
iHeartRadio Tour of the Year: Harry Styles
iHeartRadio Chart Ruler Award - Most Weeks at #1 at CHR (12 Weeks): 'Stay' - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
iHeartRadio Hat Trick Award - 3 #1 singles from the same album at CHR: Lil Nas X
Producer of the Year: Finneas
Songwriter of the Year: Omer Fedi
Label of the Year: Republic Records
Best Lyrics: 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)' - Taylor Swift
Best Cover Song: 'good 4 u' (Olivia Rodrigo) - Camila Cabello
Best Fan Army: #BTSARMY - BTS
Best Music Video: 'Butter' - BTS
Social Star Award: Bella Poarch
Favorite Tour Photographer: Love On Tour (Harry Styles) - Anthony PHAM
TikTok Bop of the Year: 'good 4 u' - Olivia Rodrigo
Best Comeback Album: 30 - Adele
TikTok Songwriter of the Year: Jax
The show, which aired on Tuesday night from Los Angeles, celebrates the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2021. (ANI)