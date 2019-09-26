One more held in Mac Miller's death case

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Few weeks after police made the first arrest in connection with Mac Miller's death, another suspect has been arrested by Lake Havasu City police.

A 36-year-old Lake Havasu City, Arizona man, Ryan Reavis, was arrested and charged in connection with Mac's death, reported E! News.

Lake Havasu City police said in a statement on Tuesday that amid a Drug Enforcement Administration-led investigation into Mac's death, officers, aided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, served Reavis with a search warrant and found in his home prescription pills, a "usable amount of marijuana," drug paraphernalia, a 9mm pistol, two shotguns, a personally manufactured firearm suppressor, and large amounts of ammunition.

He was arrested and charged with fraudulent schemes and artifices, possession of marijuana, possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, weapons misconduct by a prohibited possessor, and manufacture of a prohibited weapon. His bond was set at USD 50,000 and he was transferred to police custody. He has not commented and officials have not provided details on his alleged relationship to Mac, reported E! News.

Earlier this month, a Hollywood Hills resident, Cameron James Pettit was arrested on federal charges that he provided the late rapper counterfeit pharmaceutical drugs that contained fentanyl two days prior to his overdose last September. He is due to be arraigned next month.

On September 7 last year, the Los Angeles County Coroner confirmed in a statement that authorities were called to the rapper's home in Studio City, California. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On September 8, an autopsy was performed and a cause of death was deferred pending further investigation. It was later stated that Miller had passed away from mixed drug toxicity (fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol) and the manner of death was certified as an accident. (ANI)

