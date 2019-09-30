Poster of the band (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Poster of the band (Image courtesy: Instagram)

OneRepublic to bring together these superstar singers together

ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 09:08 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 30 (ANI): In good news for fans of singers Adele, Beyonce and Chris Martin, the golden-voiced superstars have lent their voice for the upcoming album of OneRepublic band.
The trio has crooned for the band's upcoming album, 'Human,' according to the group's frontman Ryan Tedder.
"We have one song featuring Beyonce and Adele with a Chris Martin piano solo on the bridge," Tedder revealed to Z100 New York recently, according to Entertainment Weekly.
The album 'Human' is slated to release in late November, Tedder announced earlier this month. It will also feature eight or nine tracks, including two previously released songs, 'Rescue Me' and 'Wanted.' The project follows the release of the group's third album, 'Oh My My.' (ANI)

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 10:35 IST

Ranbir, Arjun and Abhishek sweat it out on football field

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Abhishek Bachchan were spotted sweating it out on the football field during a match held in the Mumbai on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 09:47 IST

Mumbai: Actor Viju Khote, best known for playing Kaalia in...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Veteran actor Viju Khote, best remembered for his portrayal of iconic character Kalia from 'Sholay,' breathed his last on Monday early morning.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 09:30 IST

Here's how Carrie Underwood marks 15th anniversary of American Idol!

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 30 (ANI): Singer Carrie Underwood marked 15th anniversary of her American Idol audition by celebrating women in country music.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 08:27 IST

Miley Cyrus shares cryptic messages post-breakup with Kaitlynn Carter

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 30 (ANI): Singer Miley Cyrus who called it quits with actor Kaitlynn Carter, shared cryptic post about love and loyalty on social media.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 06:43 IST

Andie MacDowell says daughter Margaret Qualley has 'beautiful...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 30 (ANI): Actress Andie MacDowell has spilled the beans on her daughter Margaret Qualley budding romance with actor-comedian Pete Davidson.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 05:43 IST

Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara make an elegant couple at 'Joker' premiere

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 30 (ANI): Longtime lovers Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara shelled out major couple goals at the premiere of 'Joker' on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 05:14 IST

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis enjoy 'Magical weekend' with kids in...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 30 (ANI): Actor Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis enjoyed a "Magical weekend" in Disneyland along with their kids on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 05:09 IST

Filmmaker Rob Cohen denies sexual assault accusation

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 30 (ANI): 'The Fast and the Furious' director Rob Cohen has denied sexual assault accusation against him, including claims from his daughter and an alleged victim, identified as "Jane" in a HuffPost report.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 04:05 IST

Here's why Pete Davidson missed 'Saturday Night Live' premiere!

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 30 (ANI): Actor-comedian Pete Davidson missed 'Saturday Night Live' 45th season premiere on Saturday, as he was attending the screening of 'Joker' in Atlanta with his costars from the upcoming film 'The Suicide Squad.'

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 03:17 IST

Kim Kardashian shares rare PDA snap with Kanye West

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 30 (ANI): Reality TV star Kim Kardashian on Saturday shared a rare snap with her rapper husband Kanye West on Instagram.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 02:58 IST

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin depart on private jet ahead of...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 30 (ANI): With just two days left for his second wedding with model Hailey Baldwin, singer Justin Bieber and Baldwin were spotted boarding a private jet in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 02:28 IST

Ricky Martin and husband Jwan Yosef expecting their fourth child

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 30 (ANI): Singer Ricky Martin on Saturday announced that he and husband Jwan Yosef are expecting their fourth child together via surrogacy.

Read More
iocl