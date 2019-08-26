Opera singer Jose Placido Domingo performs first time after sexual harassment allegations

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 26 (ANI): Spanish opera singer Jose Placido Domingo performed for the first time since allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour surfaced against the singer in mid-August.

As per media reports, Domingo received a standing ovation as he took the stage at the Salzburg Festival on Sunday.

He and his co-stars were also applauded for the performance at the end of the show.

Several scheduled performances of 78-year-old opera singer were cancelled after the allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour against the singer.

As per media reports, the cancellations came after several women claimed that Domingo forced them to enter into a sexual relationship by using his power and anyone denying it would get dangled jobs and professional punishments. One of the accusers gathered courage and spoke that she got inspired by the #MeToo movement to speak about the issue.

After hearing about the allegations against Domingo, The Philadelphia Orchestra also withdrew their invitation to the star to appear at its opening night concert next month.

The LA Opera, where Domingo has served as a general director since 2003, said that it would hire outside counsel to investigate the allegations against the star.

The San Francisco Opera said in a statement, reported by Fox News, that even though no inappropriate behaviour was alleged to have taken place in San Francisco, the company is "committed to its strong anti-sexual harassment policy and requires all company members to adhere to the highest standards of professional conduct."

Coming out in his own defence Domingo had called the allegations "deeply troubling and, as presented inaccurate," adding, "I believed that all of my interactions and relationships were always welcomed and consensual."

"Still, it is painful to hear that I may have upset anyone or made them feel uncomfortable," he said. (ANI)

