Oscar winners Billie Eilish, Finneas invited to join Motion Picture Academy

Washington [US], June 29 (ANI): Billie Eilish and Finneas, who won an Oscar in March for co-writing 'No Time to Die' from the James Bond film of the same name, have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

They're among the 12 people invited to join the music branch, and among the 397 people invited to join the Academy across all departments, Billboard reported.

An invitation to attend the academy is usually an advantage in winning an Oscar. Ariana DeBose, who won Best Supporting Actress for West Side Story, and Troy Kotsur, who won Best Supporting Actor for CODA, were also invited to join the actors branch.



The Academy noted in a statement that "membership selection is based on professional qualifications, with an ongoing commitment to representation, inclusion and equity remaining a priority. The 2022 class is 44 per cent women, 37 per cent belong to underrepresented ethnic/racial communities, and 50 per cent are from 53 countries and territories outside the United States. There are 71 Oscar nominees, including 15 winners, among the invitees."

As per Billboard, thirteen branches extended more invitations than the music branch extended this year. Only three extended fewer. Here's a breakdown of branches, ranked by the number of invitations to membership they extended this year: short films and feature animation (41), documentary (38), sound (32), actors (30), producers (30), visual effects (28), executives (26), marketing and public relations (25), members at large (25), writers (22), directors (21), production design (16), makeup artists and hairstylists (13), film editors (12), music (12), costume designers (11), cinematographers (10) and casting directors (9).

Four people, all directors, were invited by several branches to join the academy. They are Pawo Choyning Dorji (Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom), Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car, Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy), Sian Harries Heder (CODA, Tallulah) and Jonas Poher Rasmussen (Flee, Searching for Bill). Rasmussen has been invited by both the directing and documentary branches; The other three were invited by both the directing and writing departments. These individuals must select one upon accepting membership.

The academy told in a statement that those who accept the invitations will be the only new entrants in 2022. If someone has not received an invitation, there is no process for them to apply themselves.

Meanwhile, if all 2022 invitees agree to become members, the total number of members (including emeritus) will be 10,665 and the number of voting members will be 9,665. (ANI)

