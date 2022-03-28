Oscars 2022: Beyonce opens ceremony with tennis-themed performance at Serena, Venus Williams' hometown court

Los Angeles (California) [US], March 28 (ANI): Iconic singer-songwriter Beyonce opened the 94th Academy Awards and gave a tribute to Venus and Serena Williams at the famed tennis court in Compton.

The singer performed 'Be Alive', which happens to be her song from the Will Smith-starrer 'King Richard', based on the Williams sisters.

Venus and Serena Williams introduced Beyonce's opening set and said that they came alive as professional athletes at the tennis court in Compton which happens to be in the heart of the city, reported Variety.

The performance had opened with a number of characteristically statuesque Beyonce dancers, and they were dressed up in tennis-ball-green outfits. They appeared to be walking down a Compton street toward the courts. Beyonce and Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy was also dancing at the front.



The Williams sisters share a close association with Beyonce and in 2016, Serena had made an appearance in the singer's 2016 video for the song 'Sorry'.

At the 94th Academy Awards, 'King Richard' is nominated in several categories, including Best Picture, Best Actor (Will Smith) and Best Screenplay.

The 94th Academy Awards are being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and the ceremony is being hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. The nominations for the Oscars were announced on February 8 this year by actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan. (ANI)