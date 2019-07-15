Our son saved two lives with organ donation, reveals Amber Smith

Washington D.C. [USA], July 15 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Granger Smith's wife Amber Smith has revealed that their son, who died in a "tragic accident" last month, has saved two lives with organ donation.

Amber on Saturday took to Instagram and wrote that they took the decision to help others after their three-year-old-son, River Kelly Smith, accidentally drowned at their home in Texas, calling it "one of the hardest, yet easiest, decisions" the couple has ever made.

"I've always known I wanted to be a donor if anything were to ever happen to me. I just felt that if I had viable organs, why would I go into the ground with them? My spirit would be in Heaven, so why not save a life if I could?," Amber wrote. "Never in a million years did I think I would be making that decision for my baby."



She revealed that when three different neuro specialists told them that their son had "0% chance of brain recovery" and after the shock and reality set in she thought, "How can we bury our sweet baby and not try to help others?"

"His body is perfect, his organs are perfect, we had to do something," she wrote further. "There are so many people waiting for an organ to save their lives."

Amber revealed that their "tiny, red-headed hero" gave life to a 49-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man.

She "cried out of sadness and cried out of love" when she opened the letter, revealing that River helped save the lives of two people.

"I'm so proud to be River's mama and I'm so grateful to God that he gave him to us for those incredible 3 years," she wrote.

In June, the couple posted a video on a YouTube in which Granger shed some light on what happened to their son.

The singer said he was doing gymnastics with his 7-year-old daughter, London, as his sons, River and Lincoln Monarch, 5, were playing with water guns.

Granger said he found himself performing CPR by their pool just minutes later.

"I pray these 2 recipients live healthy, joy filled, full throttle lives just like Riv," Amber wrote in the post.

The couple also donated more than USD 218,000 to Dell Children's Medical Center, the hospital that treated River before he died, People reported. (ANI)

