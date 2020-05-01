Over 85 artists to come together for 'India's biggest online concert' for COVID-19 relief

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): In an attempt to spice the lockdown with a dose of entertainment while raising funds for COVID-19 relief, film directors Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar have joined hands to organise a virtual concert 'I For India' which will feature over 85 celebrities.

Dubbing the event as "India's biggest concert," Johar took to social media on Friday to make an official announcement in the regard and for urging people to join the concert and donate for the ones who have faced the brunt of the pandemic.

"Two weeks ago, we started work on India's biggest concert. To entertain people who are locked-down at home. To pay tribute to those who work on the frontlines while we work from home. And to raise funds for those who have no work and no home," Johar wrote on Instagram.

The 'Student of the Year' director then went on to talk about the demise of the two superstars Irffan Khan and Rishi Kapoor and said how the show must keep going.

"And when we were just days away from the concert, we lost two of our leading lights: #IrrfanKhan and #RishiKapoor. A stark reminder that life is fleeting. We must play our part. And keep the show going," Johar wrote.

"So with a prayer in our hearts and a song on our lips, we bring you #IFORINDIA the concert for our times. 3rd May, 7:30pm IST," he added.

He further urged people to donate to the relief funds Give India and sad that the 100 percent funds raised by the event will be sent to the COVID-19 relief fund.

"Watch it LIVE worldwide on Facebook. 100% of proceeds go to the India COVID Response Fund set up by @give_india. Tune in. Donate now. Do your bit. Link in bio. #SocialForGood," his caption further said.

Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, AR Rehman, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arijit Singh, Anushka Sharma, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and band, Javed Akhtar, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal and many more will join the concert for the entertaining their fans.

The event will also have some global celebrities like musicians Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Bryan Adams, Nick Jonas, actor Sophie Turner, and comedians Mindy Kaling and Lilly Singh.

The virtual concert will stream live on Facebook on May 3 at IST 7.30 PM. (ANI)

