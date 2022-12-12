Pathaan: Shah Rukh, Deepika raise temperature with their hot chemistry in 'Besharam Rang'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 (ANI): And the wait is finally over. 'Besharam Rang', the first track from 'Pathaan', is out now.

Composed by Vishal-Sheykhar with lyrics by Kumaar, the peppy track showcases the sizzling chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The music video begins with visuals of Deepika in a golden monokini jump and grooving to lyrics. We can see SRK in a beach shirt. He sports a man-bun in the video.

Sharing the music video on his Instagram, SRK wrote, "Seeing her, you know...beauty is an attitude....#BesharamRang song is here."



Deepika's sizzling moves and SRK's hot look, undoubtedly, won many hearts.

Reacting to the song, a social media user tweeted, "Can't take my eyes off SRK and Deepika."

"They (SRK and Deepika) are looking so hot together," another one wrote.

"It's a treat for all the fans," a netizen wrote on Instagram.

'Besharam Rang', which was choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant in Spain, is sung Shilpa Rao, Caralisa Monteiro, Vishal and Sheykhar.

Sharing more details about the song, director Siddharth Anand said, "For us, this one is the party anthem of the season that people have been waiting for and I'm confident that it will stay a party anthem for many, many years to come. So, I want to tell the fans and audience to patiently wait for the song when it releases on Monday morning! The wait for this one will be worth every second from now!"

'Pathaan', which is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, also stars John Abraham. (ANI)