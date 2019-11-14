John Legend
John Legend

'People' names John Legend as Sexiest Man Alive 2019

ANI | Updated: Nov 13, 2019 15:36 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 13 (ANI): Singer-songwriter John Legend has been named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2019.
A man so talented, he became one of only 15 stars to achieve Emmy Grammy Oscar Tony (EGOT) status last year, and he is making history yet again.
The 40-year-old's debut album 'Get Lifted' got him Grammy in 2006 and marked his rise to superstardom. The singer is much in love with his wife Crissy Teigen and is a doting father to their kids, three-and-a-half-year-old daughter Luna and 18-month-old son Miles. While remaining down-to-earth as always, John has become one of Hollywood's biggest stars.
'A Legendary Christmas' singer had mixed emotions when he first heard about his latest title. "I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it's a lot of pressure," he told People magazine in this week's cover story.
"Everyone's going to be picking me apart to see if I'm sexy enough to hold this title." He also confessed that he is also following Idris Elba, "which is not fair and is not nice to me!."
The 'All Of Me' singer is People's 34th Sexiest Man Alive, joining a long list of Hollywood's hottest, starting with a then-29-year-old Mel Gibson in 1985.
The star who has a buttery voice and unparalleled musical skills, says his mother, Phyllis, was his first and biggest fan. He said that whenever he had opportunities to sing in church or in school his mother would suggest him to sing. He admitted that "She always encouraged me."
But most importantly, Legend says his parents, including his dad Ronald who worked as a factory worker, taught him to remain humble and kind. "My father taught me about character. He taught us by example. He always conducted himself with such grace and dignity," he says.
He further said, "My parents always taught me that if you're going to succeed in life, part of success is having humility. It's a good way to live life, treating other people the way you want to be treated."
The 'Green Light' singer also said: "I'm so proud that I have a wife and two kids I'm so in love with and so connected to. I'm also so proud of my career," he says. "I love writing songs and performing on stage. I get a lot of joy from it and give a lot of joy to other people. I'm pretty at ease with myself now!" (ANI)

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 01:39 IST

I am finding it difficult to learn Tamil, will mug up my...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Actress Kangana Ranaut who is prepping up for her lead role in 'Thalaivi', a biopic on J Jayalalitha, late chief minister of Tamil Nadu, is finding it quite difficult to learn the Tamil language and hence, has decided to mug up her dialogues for the movie.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 21:25 IST

Kristen Stewart recalls Identity 'struggle' at 'Charlie's...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 13 (ANI): Actor Kristen Stewart has looked back at her journey in Hollywood amid identity struggle while attending the premiere of her upcoming film 'Charlie's Angels' in Los Angeles.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 21:14 IST

Ritesh Deshmukh banters online with Sidhharth Malhotra

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The 'Marjaavaan' co-stars Riteish Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra trolled each other during a hilarious online banter on Wednesday and their latest social media post is proof.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 20:59 IST

Renee Zellweger speaks about her acting break

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 13 (ANI): American actor-producer Renee Zellweger spoke about her hiatus break from acting for a few years.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 19:52 IST

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes make temperatures soar during LA...

Washington DC [USA], Nov 13 (ANI): Singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, who never shy away from indulging in PDA, were seen having a good time together at a recent Los Angeles Clippers game.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 19:35 IST

'Friends' team in talks to reunite for special on HBO Max

Washington DC [USA], Nov 13 (ANI): The cast of the famous American series 'Friends' is in talks to reunite for a special on HBO Max.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 19:33 IST

Arjun Kapoor feels proud over sister Anshula's first award

New Delhi (India), Nov 13 (ANI): It was a proud moment for Arjun Kapoor as his sister Anshula won her first award in the field of technology and the doting brother cannot stop gushing over it.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 18:13 IST

Robert De Niro to be conferred with SAG Life Achievement award

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 13 (ANI): Veteran actor Robert De Niro has been honoured with the SAG Life Achievement Award for career achievement and humanitarian accomplishment.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 18:06 IST

Priyanka Chopra compares her 'Quantico' ,'The White Tiger' shoot prep

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 13 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra took a walk down the memory lane by posting pictures on social media from the shoot days of 'Quantico' and compared it to her current shoot for her upcoming film 'The White Tiger'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 17:34 IST

BFFs Selena Gomez, Julia Michaels get matching tattoos

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 13 (ANI): Singer Selena Gomez and her bestie Julia Michaels are giving major friendship goals as both got matching tattoos on Monday night.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 17:29 IST

Pregnant Malika Haqq reveals she froze her eggs but did not use them

Washington DC [USA], Nov 13 (ANI): Actor Malika Haqq who is stepping into motherhood, addressed her pregnancy and revealed that she froze her eggs, but did not use them.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 17:26 IST

Kevin Hart says his accident made him realise how 'helpless' he was

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 13 (ANI): Making a comeback on his 'Laugh Out Loud Sirius XM radio show,' comedian-actor Kevin Hart opened up about his new perspective on life after his car crash that took place in September.

Read More
iocl