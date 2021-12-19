Performer reportedly stabbed at LA concert, lineup included Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, 50 Cent

Washington [US], December 19 (ANI): A rapper was reportedly stabbed to death during a concert in Los Angeles, whose lineup included acts by Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and 50 Cent among others.

As per Fox News, the victim was identified as rapper Drakeo the Ruler. A news outlet reported that he was attacked by a group of people while backstage and was in critical condition when he was taken to a hospital.

He suffered a stab wound to the neck, the Los Angeles Police Department said, according to another news outlet.



Snoop cancelled his set at the 'Once Upon a Time in LA' festival at Banc of California Stadium in Exposition Park before the rest of the show was also halted, police said.

"There has been an incident at the Once Upon A Time in LA festival at the Banc of California," the Los Angeles Police Department wrote on Twitter, adding, "The festival has concluded early. LAPD will be in the area assisting CHP w/ the investigation."

According to Fox News, a video posted to social media showed attendees climbing over a fence to get out of the concert after the reported stabbing. (ANI)

