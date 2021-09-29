Phoebe Bridgers sued by music producer alleging defamation

Washington [US], September 29 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers has been sued for allegedly spreading false accusations about a prominent music producer online.

According to People magazine, Chris Nelson, owner of the Sound Space recording studio, filed a lawsuit against the 'I Know the End' singer in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday.

In the complaint obtained by the outlet, Nelson alleged that Bridgers accused him on Instagram of "racially motivated hate crimes," as well as fraud and theft.

The lawsuit stated that Nelson and Bridgers met several years ago, but never worked together. Around 2018, Nelson and his then-girlfriend Emily Bannon "began having consensual sexual encounters" with Bridgers, as per the suit.

Nelson said he broke up with Bannon around fall 2019, but that Bridgers and Bannon continued their relationship, according to the complaint.



In October 2020, Bridgers allegedly wrote on her Instagram that she "witnessed and can personally verify much of the abuse (grooming, stealing, violence) perpetuated by Chris Nelson," the documents state.

Nelson then claimed the singer directed her followers to Bannon's Instagram account, where Bannon allegedly accused him of "racially motivated hate crimes," including beating "a young Latinx man to death."

He was also allegedly accused of defrauding buyers by selling them fake rare guitars, stealing USD 50,000 from a neighbour, and hacking women's email accounts, according to the lawsuit.

When Bannon initially posted the accusations against Nelson, Bridgers also shared them on her own Instagram account, the complaint added.

Nelson believes that "Bridgers maliciously and intentionally posted the false and defamatory statements about [Nelson] as part of a vendetta to destroy [Nelson's] reputation that was enflamed by Bridgers and Bannon's sexual relationship," according to the documents.

According to Fox News, Nelson is seeking no less than USD 3.8 million for alleged defamation, false light, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and intentional interference with prospective economic relations. (ANI)

