Pink and Carey Hart talk about how their relationship has 'stood the test of time'

ANI |

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 15 (ANI): Today, when short-lived celebrity relationships are common, Pink and Carey Hart's nearly 20-year-old relationship has stood the 'test of time.' The going-strong couple says this is because of their ability to 'evolve' with each other.

44-year-old Hart, talking to US Weekly said: "You know, when we started, we were just two dumb kids full of piss and vinegar...and we've slowly stood the test of time, and as a couple, we're evolving as we get older."

He added, "Interests change, and all the complications with relationships, that's probably the most surprising piece: that we've been able to evolve through it."

Pink said, "And what surprises me is that he still can't tell me what he loves about me. Yeah, still can't do it," cited US Weekly.

Parents of two, the duo met in 2001 and tied the knot after five years.

Pink earlier at the beginning of the year had talked about her wish to take a break from her music tours and devote 2020 completely to her family.

The 'Try' singer further said that the family is "such a foursome" and they love spending time together, cited US Weekly.

The duo's latest joint effort is Tanks for Troops, a fundraising event that Hart launched with his Good Ride charity.

It aims to combat the most difficult frontline issues facing military heroes and their families -- namely the challenges to their mental and physical health. (ANI)