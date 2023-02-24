Pink claims Madonna "doesn't like" her following "silly" 'Regis and Kelly' meeting

Washington [US], February 24 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Pink has claimed that Madonna "doesn't like" her since a "silly" incident on "Live with Regis and Kelly", which was the first time the two pop stars met 20 years ago.

According to Fox News, a USA-based news outlet, Pink told Howard Stern recently, "Some people just don't like me... I'm a polarizing individual." Stern argued that Madonna is also a "polarizing" person.

Agreeing to this, she said, "She is, man... I f---ing loved her." Pink went on to claim that Madonna "tried to kind of play me on 'Regis and Kelly' and I didn't - I'm not the one. So, it didn't work out."



The singer elaborated, "Well, it's just such a silly story because I f---ing love Madonna and I love her no matter what. Like I still love her. I love her. She was such an inspiration to me."

Pink recalled how Madonna invited her inside her dressing room when she performed on the chat programme in 2003, reported Fox News.

"But it sort of got twisted around that I was fangirling and was dying to meet Madonna," she told Stern, "and so I just said a joke when Regis brought me out, he said, 'How does it feel to meet - like I heard you're just falling over yourself backstage. How does it feel?' I'm like, 'I thought she wanted to meet me?' Didn't work out. Didn't work out for us."

"So, she took that personally," Stern noted, joking that, as a surprise, he had Madonna there "and she's going to fight you," which made Pink laugh.

Meanwhile, the 43-year-old singer in a separate radio interview this week said that she was one of a "bunch" of pop stars originally invited by Madonna to be part of her onstage kiss at the 2003 MTV VMAs, as per Fox News. (ANI)

