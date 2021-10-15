Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters gets married for the fifth time at 78

Washington [US], October 15 (ANI): British rock band Pink Floyd's co-founder Roger Waters has married for the fifth time at the age of 78, to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver.

According to Page Six, Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.

And in a not-so-slightly veiled dig at his former wives, Waters wrote on Instagram, "I'm so happy, finally a keeper."

Waters, who is said to be worth USD 310 million, told a media outlet in 2018 how he met Chavis. He said, "I actually met her at one of my concerts a couple of years ago. She worked in transportation. She was driving the car that was taking me."

Music insiders said Chavis had been Waters' driver at the Coachella Festival, where he played in 2016.



He explained, "I was in one place for two weeks and there were many transfers between the hotel and the venue. My security sat in the front with her and they talked, while I stayed in the back. I don't know, something about her attracted me ..."

When asked how he made his first move, he added, "One day I said 'Excuse me,' and she turned around. [I said], 'Did someone ever tell you that you have beautiful cheekbones?' I saw a little reaction, and that was the beginning."

A source said Waters "met Kamilah at Coachella when she was his driver. They hit it off, and they have been together ever since. She is truly lovely and she makes him really happy."

Earlier, Waters was married to English potter Judy Trim from 1968 to 1975, then British aristocrat Carolyne Christie from 1976 to 1992. He was hitched to 'Frankie and Johnny' actor Priscilla Phillips from 1993 to 2001, before marrying actor and filmmaker Laurie Durning in 2012. He filed for divorce from her in 2015.

As per Page Six, Waters, who has angered many in New York with his vocal support for a boycott of Israel over Palestinian rights, owns a 7,000-square-foot East 61st Street townhouse he bought for USD 15 million in 2007, where he has been living with Chavis.

He left Pink Floyd in 1985 but lost his lawsuit over the band's name two years later. Since then, he's performed classic Floyd albums 'Dark Side of the Moon' and 'The Wall' on solo tours and has reunited with the band's other vocalist, guitarist Dave Gilmour and drummer Nick Mason for performances in 2005 and 2011. The band's keyboardist Rick Wright had died in 2008. (ANI)

