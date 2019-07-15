Pink hits back, says 'keep hatred to yourselves' over Holocaust Memorial pictures

Washington D.C. [USA], July 15 (ANI): Hollywood singer Pink, who is in Berlin with her children to spend some quality time, slammed people who left negative comments on the pictures of her two children playing at the city's Holocaust Memorial.

In the picture, her 8-year-old daughter Willow Sage and son 2-year-son Jameson Moon can be seen running through the memorial. The singer who has been incredibly vocal in the past about the "parenting police," went on to caption the series of pictures with an explanation of why she chose to include the picture of her children, even though she knew many of her fans might not understand.

"Berlin, I love you. Holocaust Memorial Panama Restaurant and for all of the comments; these two children are in actuality Jewish, as am I and the entirety of my mothers family. The very person who constructed this believed in children being children, and to me, this is a celebration of life after death. Please keep your hatred and judgment to yourselves," she captioned the post.

According to People, Peter Eisenman, the American architect who designed the memorial, has previously said that he has no issues with some of the more light-hearted ways visitors respond to space.

There were many negative comments on the post of the singer with one critic telling her that her intention of posting 'happy pictures' from the memorial was "wrong."

However, the majority of fans agreed with the singer. "Please don't imagine for one second that the people who died in that massacre wouldn't want the sound of children's laughter to surround the space outside because it is SO HEAVY inside," wrote one user.

While the other wrote, "Just because you visit a sad place, does not mean you have to be sad and take sad photos. People would much rather have their deaths be a ground for happiness rather than sadness."

A third social media user went on to write that the memorial was not built on the same ground as any burial sites. "On another note, this site is not where any of the atrocities happened. So no one is jumping on anyone's actual graves," he wrote.

This is not the first visit of Pink to Berlin's Holocaust Memorial with her daughters. During an interview with Reese Witherspoon last year and as cited by People, Pink opened up about how hard it is to get children along with you on tours. "We went to Budapest, and we went to Berlin, and the Holocaust memorial." (ANI)

