'Po Po Po': Urvashi Rautela's dance track from 'The Legend' gets a mixed response

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Bollywood actor, Urvashi Rautela, on Tuesday, dropped her first song 'PO PO PO' from her upcoming debut pan-India film 'The Legend'.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Sanam Re' actor shared a glimpse of the video, to which she captioned, "#POPOPO my most favourite dance track from my "First PAN Indian Mega Budget Film" #TheLegend is finally out Go check it out now on YouTube ".

In the music video, the 28-year-old actor could be seen shaking her legs with the south actor Saravanan, who is also going to mark his debut with the upcoming multi-lingual film 'The Legend'.

The makers of the film on July 18, unveiled the trailer and the first song of the film 'Po Po Po' together.

Soon after the 'Great Grand Masti' actor shared a glimpse of her recent track, fans flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions.



"Poor u.. even before the start (kollywood career) it's ended." a user wrote.



Another user wrote, "You can do so much better movies....I don't know who choose these type of roles for you....really feel sad sometimes".



'The Legend' is all set to hit the theatres on July 28, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malyalam.

Apart from this, Urvashi will be also seen in an upcoming thriller film 'Black Rose'. Directed by Mohan Bharadwaj, the film will be released in Hindi and Telugu. (ANI)

